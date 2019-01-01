Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy
Infrastructure and Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) was reported by Stifel on May 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.50 expecting IEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.10% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ: IEA) was provided by Stifel, and Infrastructure and Energy initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Infrastructure and Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Infrastructure and Energy was filed on May 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Infrastructure and Energy (IEA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.50. The current price Infrastructure and Energy (IEA) is trading at is $9.02, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
