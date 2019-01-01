QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Industrial Enterprises of America Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding is engaged in converting hydrofluorocarbon gases R134a and R152a into branded, private-label refrigerant and propellant products.

Analyst Ratings

Industrial Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrial Enterprises (IEAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrial Enterprises (OTCEM: IEAM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Industrial Enterprises's (IEAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrial Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for Industrial Enterprises (IEAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrial Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrial Enterprises (IEAM)?

A

The stock price for Industrial Enterprises (OTCEM: IEAM) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 14:31:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrial Enterprises (IEAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrial Enterprises.

Q

When is Industrial Enterprises (OTCEM:IEAM) reporting earnings?

A

Industrial Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrial Enterprises (IEAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrial Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrial Enterprises (IEAM) operate in?

A

Industrial Enterprises is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.