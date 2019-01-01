QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Interpace Biosciences Inc is engaged in the life sciences industry. It provides complex molecular analysis for the early diagnosis and treatment of cancer and supporting the development of targeted therapeutics. It operates under one segment which is the business of developing and selling diagnostic clinical and pharma services.

Interpace Biosciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interpace Biosciences (IDGGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interpace Biosciences (OTC: IDGGW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Interpace Biosciences's (IDGGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Interpace Biosciences.

Q

What is the target price for Interpace Biosciences (IDGGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Interpace Biosciences

Q

Current Stock Price for Interpace Biosciences (IDGGW)?

A

The stock price for Interpace Biosciences (OTC: IDGGW) is $0.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:31:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interpace Biosciences (IDGGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interpace Biosciences.

Q

When is Interpace Biosciences (OTC:IDGGW) reporting earnings?

A

Interpace Biosciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Interpace Biosciences (IDGGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interpace Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Interpace Biosciences (IDGGW) operate in?

A

Interpace Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.