IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ: IDBA) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting IDBA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 242.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ: IDBA) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and IDEX Biometrics initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IDEX Biometrics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IDEX Biometrics was filed on October 13, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 13, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price IDEX Biometrics (IDBA) is trading at is $10.50, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
