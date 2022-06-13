ñol

Barrington Hikes ICF Price Target By ~3%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 13, 2022 1:51 PM | 1 min read
  • Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke raised the price target on ICF International Inc ICFI to $121 from $118 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst raised the price target after reviewing the recent Q1 results and 2022 guidance reiteration.
  • Steinke mentions that ICF recently held an Investor Day event focused on five key catalysts.
  • The analyst stated that the company has a healthy organic growth outlook and margin expansion potential.
  • Price Action: ICFI shares are trading lower by 2.62% at $94.62 on the last check Monday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings