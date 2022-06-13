Barrington Hikes ICF Price Target By ~3%

- Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke raised the price target on ICF International Inc ICFI to $121 from $118 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst raised the price target after reviewing the recent Q1 results and 2022 guidance reiteration.
- Steinke mentions that ICF recently held an Investor Day event focused on five key catalysts.
- The analyst stated that the company has a healthy organic growth outlook and margin expansion potential.
- Price Action: ICFI shares are trading lower by 2.62% at $94.62 on the last check Monday.
