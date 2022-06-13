Barrington Hikes ICF Price Target By ~3%

by

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke raised the price target on ICF International Inc ICFI to $121 from $118 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

Steinke mentions that ICF recently held an Investor Day event focused on five key catalysts.

The analyst stated that the company has a healthy organic growth outlook and margin expansion potential.

Price Action: ICFI shares are trading lower by 2.62% at $94.62 on the last check Monday.

