ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ICF International
ICF International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on May 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $110.00 expecting ICFI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.51% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and ICF International maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ICF International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ICF International was filed on May 5, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ICF International (ICFI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $100.00 to $110.00. The current price ICF International (ICFI) is trading at is $102.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
