Independence Contract Drilling Inc is engaged in providing land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. The company constructs its own and operates a premium land rig fleet. It develops and assembles its ShaleDriller series rig which is used for the development of oil and gas properties. The company's customers for contract drilling services in the United States include oil and natural gas companies, independent oil and natural gas companies, as well as various small to mid-sized publicly-traded and privately held oil and gas companies.