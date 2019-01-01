QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.67 - 3.9
Vol / Avg.
102.1K/172.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.42 - 7.9
Mkt Cap
35.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.59
Shares
9.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:56AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 6:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 14, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:49AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 6:47AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Independence Contract Drilling Inc is engaged in providing land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. The company constructs its own and operates a premium land rig fleet. It develops and assembles its ShaleDriller series rig which is used for the development of oil and gas properties. The company's customers for contract drilling services in the United States include oil and natural gas companies, independent oil and natural gas companies, as well as various small to mid-sized publicly-traded and privately held oil and gas companies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Independence Contract Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independence Contract (ICD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independence Contract's (ICD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Independence Contract (ICD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ICD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Independence Contract (ICD)?

A

The stock price for Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) is $3.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independence Contract (ICD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Independence Contract.

Q

When is Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) reporting earnings?

A

Independence Contract’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Independence Contract (ICD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independence Contract.

Q

What sector and industry does Independence Contract (ICD) operate in?

A

Independence Contract is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.