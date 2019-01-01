Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Installed Building Prods
Installed Building Prods Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting IBP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.95% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Installed Building Prods maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Installed Building Prods, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Installed Building Prods was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Installed Building Prods (IBP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $95.00 to $100.00. The current price Installed Building Prods (IBP) is trading at is $98.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
