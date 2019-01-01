Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Interactive Brokers Gr
Interactive Brokers Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ: IBKR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting IBKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.94% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ: IBKR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Interactive Brokers Gr maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Interactive Brokers Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Interactive Brokers Gr was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $105.00 to $90.00. The current price Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) is trading at is $60.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
