Interactive Brokers Gr
(NASDAQ:IBKR)
60.4275
0.3075[0.51%]
Last update: 3:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.32 - 61.85
52 Week High/Low52.18 - 82.83
Open / Close61.17 / -
Float / Outstanding92.6M / 98.3M
Vol / Avg.421.4K / 920.7K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E21.32
50d Avg. Price61.06
Div / Yield0.4/0.67%
Payout Ratio14.18
EPS0.74
Total Float92.6M

Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$117.00

Lowest Price Target1

$90.00

Consensus Price Target1

$98.25

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
20200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Goldman Sachs
  • B of A Securities
  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Interactive Brokers Gr

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Interactive Brokers Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR)?
A

The latest price target for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ: IBKR) was reported by Goldman Sachs on April 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting IBKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.94% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ: IBKR) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Interactive Brokers Gr maintained their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Interactive Brokers Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Interactive Brokers Gr was filed on April 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 20, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $105.00 to $90.00. The current price Interactive Brokers Gr (IBKR) is trading at is $60.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

