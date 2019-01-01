ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
iBio
(AMEX:IBIO)
0.2509
-0.0091[-3.50%]
Last update: 1:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.24 - 0.27
52 Week High/Low0.22 - 1.76
Open / Close0.27 / -
Float / Outstanding217.9M / 218.2M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.5M
Mkt Cap54.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.33
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float217.9M

iBio (AMEX:IBIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

iBio reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$-0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$1.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.9M

Earnings Recap

iBio (AMEX:IBIO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

iBio missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iBio's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 250.00K 491.00K 1.00M 800.00K
Revenue Actual 168.00K 211.00K 491.00K 765.00K

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate -0.04
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.04 -0.05 -0.04
Revenue Estimate 250.00K 491.00K 1.00M 800.00K
Revenue Actual 168.00K 211.00K 491.00K 765.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of iBio using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

iBio Questions & Answers

Q
When is iBio (AMEX:IBIO) reporting earnings?
A

iBio (IBIO) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for iBio (AMEX:IBIO)?
A

iBio (IBIO) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2021 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $-0.04, which hit the estimate of $-0.04.

Q
What were iBio’s (AMEX:IBIO) revenues?
A

iBio (IBIO) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 16, 2021 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $705K, which beat the estimate of $500K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.