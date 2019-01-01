iBio (AMEX:IBIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for iBio
iBio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for iBio (AMEX: IBIO) was reported by JMP Securities on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.50 expecting IBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 519.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iBio (AMEX: IBIO) was provided by JMP Securities, and iBio initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iBio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iBio was filed on November 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iBio (IBIO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.50. The current price iBio (IBIO) is trading at is $0.24, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
