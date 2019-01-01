Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Independent Bank
Independent Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting IBCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -23.63% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: IBCP) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Independent Bank maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Independent Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Independent Bank was filed on September 29, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 29, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Independent Bank (IBCP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.50 to $15.00. The current price Independent Bank (IBCP) is trading at is $19.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
