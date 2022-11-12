This US Representative Just Bought Shares Of Airbnb And These 2 Dividend-Paying Stocks

Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) has made over 1,200 trades in the past three years, with his top two traded stocks being Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL, reported by Capitol Trades. Gottheimer is a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee.
According to a financial disclosure filed on Aug. 13, 2022, Gottheimer and his spouse transacted up to $15,000 of Independent Bank Corporation IBCP stock in November 2021, but waited until August 2022 to report the trade. This broke the "Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012," which requires members of Congress to report stock and other financial trades for themselves and their spouses within 45 days of making the trade.
Here are two dividend-paying stocks Gottheimer recently purchased.
Also Read: As Recession Fears Grow, This Congressman Buys 2 Consumer Defensive Stocks Paying Consistent Dividends
Allianz SE ALIZY is offering a dividend yield of 5.71% or $1.23 per share annually, with an inconsistent track record of increasing its dividend payments. Allianz is a multi-line insurer with global operations, selling motor, home, travel, and personal liability insurance through its property and casualty division. Allianz also holds asset-management units Allianz Global Investors and Pimco.
Gottheimer purchased $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Allianz on Oct. 17 for $16.714 per share, filed as undisclosed, as reported by Capitol Trades.
Amgen Inc. AMGN is offering a dividend yield of 2.72% or $7.76 per share annually, conducting quarterly payments, with a notable track record of increasing its dividends for 10 consecutive years. Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics, with historical expertise in renal disease and cancer supportive-care products.
The congressman purchased a range of between $1,000 and $15,000 in shares of Amgen on Oct. 19 for $248.19 per share, in an undisclosed filing, per Capitol Trades.
He also purchased $1,000 to $15,000 in shares of Airbnb Inc. ABNB on Oct. 19 for $116.87 per share, in a joint filing, per Capitol Trades. Gottheimer has represented New Jersey's 5th congressional district since 2017.
As of Sept. 29, 72 congress members violated the federal STOCK Act, which was formed to prevent insider trading. Although lawmakers like Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Steve Daines (R-MT) want to go a step further and ban members of Congress and their spouses from owning or trading individual stocks.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.