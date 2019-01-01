Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Integra Lifesciences
Integra Lifesciences Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) was reported by Citigroup on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $67.00 expecting IART to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ: IART) was provided by Citigroup, and Integra Lifesciences maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Integra Lifesciences, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Integra Lifesciences was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Integra Lifesciences (IART) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $67.00. The current price Integra Lifesciences (IART) is trading at is $60.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.