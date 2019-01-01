ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Integra Lifesciences
(NASDAQ:IART)
60.12
-0.56[-0.92%]
At close: Jun 6
60.12
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low60.1 - 61.35
52 Week High/Low55.16 - 76.7
Open / Close60.89 / 60.12
Float / Outstanding62.3M / 83.1M
Vol / Avg.195.7K / 477.7K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E32.98
50d Avg. Price61.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.39
Total Float62.3M

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Integra Lifesciences reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.740

Quarterly Revenue

$376.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$376.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Integra Lifesciences beat estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.68.

Revenue was up $16.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Integra Lifesciences's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.83 0.72 0.66 0.57
EPS Actual 0.84 0.86 0.79 0.69
Revenue Estimate 403.40M 384.58M 376.01M 349.81M
Revenue Actual 405.52M 386.86M 389.99M 360.07M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Integra Lifesciences using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Integra Lifesciences Questions & Answers

Q
When is Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) reporting earnings?
A

Integra Lifesciences (IART) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.45, which hit the estimate of $0.45.

Q
What were Integra Lifesciences’s (NASDAQ:IART) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $282.2M, which missed the estimate of $283.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.