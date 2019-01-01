QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.8 - 5
Vol / Avg.
69.4K/34.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.8 - 11.78
Mkt Cap
134.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.94
P/E
-
EPS
-0.09
Shares
27.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:43PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:42PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:42AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 6:35AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Horizon Global Corp designs, manufactures and distributes towing, trailering, cargo management and related products for original equipment to aftermarket, automotive, and retail markets. It holds various brands including draw tite, hayman reese, reese, aqua clear, bulldog, fulton ,harper, hidden hitch, highland, laitner, park side, pro series, reese towpower, rola, tekonsha, tow ready, trimotive americas and wesberg. The company's geographical segment includes Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. It derives a majority of revenue from Horizon Americas segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Horizon Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Global (HZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizon Global's (HZN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Global (HZN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.00 expecting HZN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -79.76% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Global (HZN)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) is $4.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Global (HZN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Global.

Q

When is Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Horizon Global (HZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Global (HZN) operate in?

A

Horizon Global is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.