Range
6.19 - 6.19
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.28/4.51%
52 Wk
4.68 - 7.5
Mkt Cap
403.3M
Payout Ratio
173.61
Open
6.19
P/E
43.91
EPS
0.12
Shares
65.2M
Outstanding
Dexterra Group Inc offers support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

Dexterra Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dexterra Group (HZNOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dexterra Group (OTCPK: HZNOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dexterra Group's (HZNOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dexterra Group.

Q

What is the target price for Dexterra Group (HZNOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dexterra Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Dexterra Group (HZNOF)?

A

The stock price for Dexterra Group (OTCPK: HZNOF) is $6.19 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:23:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dexterra Group (HZNOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Dexterra Group (OTCPK:HZNOF) reporting earnings?

A

Dexterra Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dexterra Group (HZNOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dexterra Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Dexterra Group (HZNOF) operate in?

A

Dexterra Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.