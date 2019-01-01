QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/22K
Div / Yield
0.02/26.53%
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
127.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.13
Shares
1.6B
Outstanding
Horizon Oil Ltd is engaged in petroleum exploration, development, and production. The company's exploration, development, and production activities are focused on Southeast Asia. The operating segments of the group are New Zealand exploration and development, China exploration and development, and All other segments. It generates the prime revenue from China's exploration and development segment in which the group is involved in the development and production of crude oil and oil field development and in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons. The operations of the organization are carried in China and New Zealand.

Horizon Oil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Oil (HZNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Oil (OTCQB: HZNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Horizon Oil's (HZNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizon Oil.

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Oil (HZNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horizon Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Oil (HZNFF)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Oil (OTCQB: HZNFF) is $0.0807 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:39:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Oil (HZNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Oil.

Q

When is Horizon Oil (OTCQB:HZNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizon Oil (HZNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Oil (HZNFF) operate in?

A

Horizon Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.