Horizon Oil Ltd is engaged in petroleum exploration, development, and production. The company's exploration, development, and production activities are focused on Southeast Asia. The operating segments of the group are New Zealand exploration and development, China exploration and development, and All other segments. It generates the prime revenue from China's exploration and development segment in which the group is involved in the development and production of crude oil and oil field development and in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons. The operations of the organization are carried in China and New Zealand.