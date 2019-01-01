QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Horizon Minerals Corp is a US-based exploration stage company. It owns domestic lithium assets and is currently evaluating additional lithium opportunities in Nevada and California. The company has acquired several claims in the Great Basin and is ongoingly looking for additional lithium asset acquisitions.

Horizon Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Horizon Minerals (HZNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Horizon Minerals (OTCEM: HZNM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Horizon Minerals's (HZNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Horizon Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Horizon Minerals (HZNM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Horizon Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Horizon Minerals (HZNM)?

A

The stock price for Horizon Minerals (OTCEM: HZNM) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:05:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Horizon Minerals (HZNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Horizon Minerals.

Q

When is Horizon Minerals (OTCEM:HZNM) reporting earnings?

A

Horizon Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Horizon Minerals (HZNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Horizon Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Horizon Minerals (HZNM) operate in?

A

Horizon Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.