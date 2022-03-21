 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Huron Consulting Picks Mark Hussey To Succeed James Roth As CEO
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Huron Consulting Picks Mark Hussey To Succeed James Roth As CEO
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) stated that James H. Roth will retire as chief executive officer on December 31, 2022. Roth will stay on Huron's board, serving as vice-chairman.
  • Huron's current president and chief operating officer, C. Mark Hussey, will assume the roles of president and CEO, effective January 1, 2023. He will also join the company's board of directors.
  • Hussey has served as the company's president and COO since February 2019. During his 10-year tenure at Huron, he has also held the role of the CFO, treasurer, interim healthcare business leader, and interim chief marketing officer.
  • Price Action: HURN shares trading higher by 0.24% at $47.91 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HURN)

Recap: Huron Consulting Group Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com