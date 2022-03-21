Huron Consulting Picks Mark Hussey To Succeed James Roth As CEO
- Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) stated that James H. Roth will retire as chief executive officer on December 31, 2022. Roth will stay on Huron's board, serving as vice-chairman.
- Huron's current president and chief operating officer, C. Mark Hussey, will assume the roles of president and CEO, effective January 1, 2023. He will also join the company's board of directors.
- Hussey has served as the company's president and COO since February 2019. During his 10-year tenure at Huron, he has also held the role of the CFO, treasurer, interim healthcare business leader, and interim chief marketing officer.
- Price Action: HURN shares trading higher by 0.24% at $47.91 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management