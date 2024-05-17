Applied Materials, RBC Bearings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $413.51 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. RBC Bearings shares fell 1% to $265.00 in after-hours trading.

Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees third-quarter revenue of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million, versus estimates of $6.576 billion. The company projects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.83 and $2.19 per share, versus estimates of $1.98 per share. Applied Materials shares slipped 1.2% to $211.51 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting H World Group Limited HTHT to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $711.50 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. H World Group shares rose 2.3% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.

Doximity Inc DOCS reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $119.5 million and $120.5 million versus estimates of $119.23 million. Doximity shares jumped 15.8% to $27.48 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect RLX Technology Inc. RLX to post quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share on revenue of $74.11 million before the opening bell. RLX Technology shares rose 0.9% to $2.1698 in after-hours trading.

