Applied Materials, RBC Bearings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $413.51 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. RBC Bearings shares fell 1% to $265.00 in after-hours trading.
- Applied Materials Inc AMAT reported better-than-expected financial results for the second quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees third-quarter revenue of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million, versus estimates of $6.576 billion. The company projects third-quarter adjusted earnings to be between $1.83 and $2.19 per share, versus estimates of $1.98 per share. Applied Materials shares slipped 1.2% to $211.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting H World Group Limited HTHT to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $711.50 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. H World Group shares rose 2.3% to $43.00 in after-hours trading.
- Doximity Inc DOCS reported stronger-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday. The company said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $119.5 million and $120.5 million versus estimates of $119.23 million. Doximity shares jumped 15.8% to $27.48 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect RLX Technology Inc. RLX to post quarterly earnings at 2 cents per share on revenue of $74.11 million before the opening bell. RLX Technology shares rose 0.9% to $2.1698 in after-hours trading.
