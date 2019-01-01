Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 30
EPS
$-0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$423M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.7B
Earnings History
Huazhu Group Questions & Answers
When is Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) reporting earnings?
Huazhu Group (HTHT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 30, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
What were Huazhu Group’s (NASDAQ:HTHT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $293.4M, which beat the estimate of $291.2M.
