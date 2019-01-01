Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Huazhu Group
Huazhu Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) was reported by B of A Securities on March 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $51.00 expecting HTHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.98% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) was provided by B of A Securities, and Huazhu Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Huazhu Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Huazhu Group was filed on March 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Huazhu Group (HTHT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $48.00 to $51.00. The current price Huazhu Group (HTHT) is trading at is $32.08, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
