Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.280
Quarterly Revenue
$100M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$316.4M
Earnings History
Hilltop Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) reporting earnings?
Hilltop Holdings (HTH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.42.
What were Hilltop Holdings’s (NYSE:HTH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $116M, which beat the estimate of $95.8M.
