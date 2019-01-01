|Q3 2022
|Actual
|Q2 2022
|0.560
|0.680
|0.1200
|37.360M
|37.348M
|-12.000K
You can purchase shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HomeTrust Bancshares’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL).
The latest price target for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting HTBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -52.69% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) is $30.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.
HomeTrust Bancshares’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HomeTrust Bancshares.
HomeTrust Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.