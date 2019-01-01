QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
HomeTrust Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family residential property lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans, including commercial real estate lending, construction, and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.680 0.1200
REV37.360M37.348M-12.000K

Analyst Ratings

HomeTrust Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HomeTrust Bancshares's (HTBI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) stock?

A

The latest price target for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on September 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.50 expecting HTBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -52.69% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)?

A

The stock price for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) is $30.65 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) reporting earnings?

A

HomeTrust Bancshares’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HomeTrust Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) operate in?

A

HomeTrust Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.