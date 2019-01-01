HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares
HomeTrust Bancshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) was reported by Piper Sandler on March 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting HTBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.94% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) was provided by Piper Sandler, and HomeTrust Bancshares maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HomeTrust Bancshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HomeTrust Bancshares was filed on March 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $32.00. The current price HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) is trading at is $26.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.