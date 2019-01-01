HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HomeTrust Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was down $384.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HomeTrust Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.45
|-0.53
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.68
|0.65
|-0.46
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|37.36M
|37.24M
|32.81M
|32.50M
|Revenue Actual
|37.35M
|38.06M
|37.16M
|36.37M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HomeTrust Bancshares using advanced sorting and filters.
HomeTrust Bancshares Questions & Answers
HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.28.
The Actual Revenue was $28.6M, which missed the estimate of $28.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.