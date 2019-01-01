ñol

HomeTrust Bancshares
(NASDAQ:HTBI)
26.68
-0.12[-0.45%]
At close: Jun 3
26.68
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low26.58 - 26.8
52 Week High/Low24.92 - 32.6
Open / Close26.69 / 26.68
Float / Outstanding14.2M / 15.7M
Vol / Avg.32K / 48K
Mkt Cap419.4M
P/E19.42
50d Avg. Price28.1
Div / Yield0.36/1.34%
Payout Ratio24.64
EPS0.51
Total Float14.2M

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HomeTrust Bancshares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.510

Quarterly Revenue

$36M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$36M

Earnings Recap

 

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HomeTrust Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was down $384.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 0.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HomeTrust Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.56 0.45 -0.53 0.38
EPS Actual 0.68 0.65 -0.46 0.48
Revenue Estimate 37.36M 37.24M 32.81M 32.50M
Revenue Actual 37.35M 38.06M 37.16M 36.37M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HomeTrust Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) reporting earnings?
A

HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.25, which missed the estimate of $0.28.

Q
What were HomeTrust Bancshares’s (NASDAQ:HTBI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $28.6M, which missed the estimate of $28.7M.

