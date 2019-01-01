|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hersha Hospitality’s space includes: Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC), Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR), Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO), Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) and Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST).
The latest price target for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) is $9.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.
Hersha Hospitality’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hersha Hospitality.
Hersha Hospitality is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.