Range
9.07 - 9.62
Vol / Avg.
255.8K/370.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.92 - 13.05
Mkt Cap
357.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high-quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotels are primarily located in the central business districts and dense metropolitan centers of New York City, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Diego. The company's revenue streams include Hotel revenue and Other revenue. Room revenue comprises the majority of the firm's total revenue.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200
REV88.550M93.477M4.927M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hersha Hospitality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hersha Hospitality (HT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hersha Hospitality's (HT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hersha Hospitality (HT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hersha Hospitality (HT)?

A

The stock price for Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) is $9.09 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hersha Hospitality (HT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 30, 2020.

Q

When is Hersha Hospitality (NYSE:HT) reporting earnings?

A

Hersha Hospitality’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Hersha Hospitality (HT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hersha Hospitality.

Q

What sector and industry does Hersha Hospitality (HT) operate in?

A

Hersha Hospitality is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.