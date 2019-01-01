QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Harsco provides industrial mill services to steel and nonferrous metal producers in more than 30 countries, including the United States. It also supplies gas-control and gas-containment products internationally, scaffolding services to the industrial maintenance and construction markets, and railway maintenance-of-way equipment and services. Harsco's other businesses include providing process equipment, industrial grating, and slag abrasives.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV446.180M

Analyst Ratings

Harsco Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Harsco (HSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Harsco (NYSE: HSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Harsco's (HSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Harsco (HSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Harsco (NYSE: HSC) was reported by Argus Research on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HSC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Harsco (HSC)?

A

The stock price for Harsco (NYSE: HSC) is $15.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Harsco (HSC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 16, 2016 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2016.

Q

When is Harsco (NYSE:HSC) reporting earnings?

A

Harsco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Harsco (HSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Harsco.

Q

What sector and industry does Harsco (HSC) operate in?

A

Harsco is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.