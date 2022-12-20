ñol

Arcus Biosciences, FuelCell Energy And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
December 20, 2022 11:02 AM | 2 min read
U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

  • Entrada Therapeutics Inc TRDA shares dipped 33.5% to $13.22 after the company said it received a clinical hold notice from the FDA regarding its Investigational New Drug Application for ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS declined 28.1% to $21.92. Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences announced results from the fourth interim analysis of the ARC-7 Phase 2 study for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 tumor proportion score ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase mutations.
  • BioVie Inc. BIVI declined 27% to $7.27.
  • Embecta Corp. EMBC dropped 14.8% to $27.65 after the company reported a decline in Q4 sales.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL dropped 14.5% to $10.51.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN declined 14.1% to $0.2330.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL fell 13.8% to $2.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS dropped 13.2% to $17.05.
  • Ark Restaurants Corp. ARKR fell 13.1% to $15.74 after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly earnings.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT dropped 12.8% to $3.7707.
  • ioneer Ltd IONR dropped 12.3% to $11.96.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN fell 10.5% to $8.01 after the company announced a proposed $75 million public offering.
  • Century Therapeutics, Inc. IPSC declined 9.5% to $6.31.
  • Horizon Technology Finance Corporation HRZN fell 8.3% to $11.02 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $11.5 to $10.5.
  • Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT dropped 7% to $7.25. Sintx Technologies announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, effective December 20, 2022.

