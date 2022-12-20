Arcus Biosciences, FuelCell Energy And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Tuesday

U.S. stocks traded higher, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Tuesday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc TRDA shares dipped 33.5% to $13.22 after the company said it received a clinical hold notice from the FDA regarding its Investigational New Drug Application for ENTR-601-44 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS declined 28.1% to $21.92. Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences announced results from the fourth interim analysis of the ARC-7 Phase 2 study for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with PD-L1 tumor proportion score ≥50% without epidermal growth factor receptor or anaplastic lymphoma kinase mutations.

BioVie Inc. BIVI declined 27% to $7.27.

Embecta Corp. EMBC dropped 14.8% to $27.65 after the company reported a decline in Q4 sales.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL dropped 14.5% to $10.51.

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN declined 14.1% to $0.2330.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL fell 13.8% to $2.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS dropped 13.2% to $17.05.

Ark Restaurants Corp. ARKR fell 13.1% to $15.74 after the company reported a sharp decline in quarterly earnings.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT dropped 12.8% to $3.7707.

dropped 12.8% to $3.7707. Embecta Corp. EMBC fell 12.4% to $28.47 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

ioneer Ltd IONR dropped 12.3% to $11.96.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN fell 10.5% to $8.01 after the company announced a proposed $75 million public offering.

Century Therapeutics, Inc. IPSC declined 9.5% to $6.31.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation HRZN fell 8.3% to $11.02 after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $11.5 to $10.5.

Sintx Technologies, Inc. SINT dropped 7% to $7.25. Sintx Technologies announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, effective December 20, 2022.

