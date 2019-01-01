Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Horizon Tech Finance
Horizon Tech Finance Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) was reported by Compass Point on May 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HRZN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ: HRZN) was provided by Compass Point, and Horizon Tech Finance upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Horizon Tech Finance, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Horizon Tech Finance was filed on May 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) is trading at is $12.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
