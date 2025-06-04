June 4, 2025 4:53 PM 1 min read

HealthEquity Analysts Boost Their Forecasts After Upbeat Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
HealthEquity, Inc. HQY posted better-than-expected first-quarter results after Tuesday’s closing bell.

HealthEquity reported quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 88 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $330.8 million, beating the Street estimate of $321.17 million.

"The HealthEquity team started fiscal 2026 with a strong first quarter that included record quarterly revenue, record Adjusted EBITDA and increased guidance for the year," said Scott Cutler, CEO of HealthEquity.

HealthEquity raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $3.57 to $3.74 to a new range of $3.61 to $3.78, versus the $3.63 analyst estimate. The company reiterated its 2026 revenue outlook for a range of $1.28 billion to $1.3 billion, versus the $1.3 billion estimate.

HealthEquity shares gained 9.8% to $113.94 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on HealthEquity following earnings announcement.

  • JMP Securities analyst Constantine Davides maintained HealthEquity with a Market Outperform and raised the price target from $110 to $117.
  • B of A Securities analyst Allen Lutz maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $110 to $125.
  • RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained HealthEquity with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $112 to $117.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst David Roman maintained HealthEquity with a Neutral and raised the price target from $94 to $104.

Considering buying HQY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
