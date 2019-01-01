ñol

HealthEquity
(NASDAQ:HQY)
64.06
0.33[0.52%]
At close: Jun 3
64.06
00
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low62.89 - 64.53
52 Week High/Low36.81 - 84.78
Open / Close63.65 / 64.06
Float / Outstanding73.7M / 84.4M
Vol / Avg.662.1K / 671.5K
Mkt Cap5.4B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price63.55
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.39
Total Float73.7M

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

HealthEquity reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 6

EPS Estimate

$0.220

Quarterly Revenue Estimate

$200.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$203.3M

Earnings Preview

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-06-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that HealthEquity will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

HealthEquity bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HealthEquity's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity were trading at $63.73 as of June 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.88%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HealthEquity Questions & Answers

Q
When is HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) reporting earnings?
A

HealthEquity (HQY) is scheduled to report earnings on June 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 22, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were HealthEquity’s (NASDAQ:HQY) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $55.4M, which beat the estimate of $54.8M.

