Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$244.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$244.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hudson Pacific Properties using advanced sorting and filters.
Hudson Pacific Properties Questions & Answers
When is Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) reporting earnings?
Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
What were Hudson Pacific Properties’s (NYSE:HPP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $180.5M, which beat the estimate of $178.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.