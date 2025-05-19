This BP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Shake Shack Inc . SHAK from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $105. Shake Shack shares closed at $119.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $105. Shake Shack shares closed at $119.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo downgraded the rating for BP p.l.c. BP from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.8 to $29. BP shares closed at $29.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.8 to $29. BP shares closed at $29.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgraded Netflix, Inc. NFLX from Overweight to Neutral but raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,220. Netflix shares closed at $1,191.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Neutral but raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,220. Netflix shares closed at $1,191.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber downgraded the rating for Helmerich & Payne, Inc . HP from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $19. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $17.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $19. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $17.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski downgraded Reddit, Inc. RDDT from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $168 to $115. Reddit shares closed at $113.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock