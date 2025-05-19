May 19, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

This BP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • TD Securities analyst Andrew Charles downgraded the rating for Shake Shack Inc. SHAK from Buy to Hold and maintained the price target of $105. Shake Shack shares closed at $119.19 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Jefferies analyst Giacomo Romeo downgraded the rating for BP p.l.c. BP from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $40.8 to $29. BP shares closed at $29.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth downgraded Netflix, Inc. NFLX from Overweight to Neutral but raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,220. Netflix shares closed at $1,191.53 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber downgraded the rating for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $25 to $19. Helmerich & Payne shares closed at $17.80 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Ken Gawrelski downgraded Reddit, Inc. RDDT from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $168 to $115. Reddit shares closed at $113.23 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying BP stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

