This Starz Entertainment Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 2 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Seaport Global analyst David Joyce initiated coverage on Starz Entertainment Corp . STRZ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. Starz Entertainment shares closed at $13.01 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Barrington Research analyst Kevin Steinke initiated coverage on Mobile Infrastructure Corporation BEEP with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $6.5. Mobile Infrastructure shares closed at $3.76 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

