Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$467.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$467.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Helmerich & Payne using advanced sorting and filters.
Helmerich & Payne Questions & Answers
When is Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) reporting earnings?
Helmerich & Payne (HP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.25, which beat the estimate of $-0.30.
What were Helmerich & Payne’s (NYSE:HP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $498.6M, which beat the estimate of $452.3M.
