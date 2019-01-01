Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 18
EPS
$0.500
Quarterly Revenue
$146.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$145.3M
Earnings History
Hope Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) reporting earnings?
Hope Bancorp (HOPE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.30, which missed the estimate of $0.32.
What were Hope Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HOPE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $132.9M, which missed the estimate of $136.3M.
