Range
20.08 - 20.45
Vol / Avg.
6.4K/30.5K
Div / Yield
1.11/5.51%
52 Wk
13.05 - 28.77
Mkt Cap
7.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.22
P/E
-
EPS
-15.2
Shares
392.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
As one of China's largest independent power producers, Huaneng Power International develops, constructs, and operates power plants in 26 Chinese provinces, as well as a wholly owned power company in Singapore. Total attributable installed generation capacity in 2020 was 98 gigawatts. Approximately 83% of Huaneng's installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder running on hydro, wind, and natural gas. The Chinese government owns approximately 46% of outstanding shares.

Huaneng Power Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huaneng Power Intl's (HNP) competitors?

A

Other companies in Huaneng Power Intl’s space includes: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN), Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN), Vistra (NYSE:VST), Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and AES (NYSE:AES).

Q

What is the target price for Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) was reported by Daiwa Capital on February 19, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HNP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Huaneng Power Intl (HNP)?

A

The stock price for Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE: HNP) is $20.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2021.

Q

When is Huaneng Power Intl (NYSE:HNP) reporting earnings?

A

Huaneng Power Intl’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huaneng Power Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Huaneng Power Intl (HNP) operate in?

A

Huaneng Power Intl is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.