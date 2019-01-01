Handeni Gold Inc is an emerging gold exploration company, focused on exploring and developing gold mining opportunities in the Republic of Tanzania. The company's principal area of focus is the 800-square kilometer Handeni Gold Project located in the Handeni district, within the Tanga region of the Republic of Tanzania. The group primarily explores for gold and holds interests in Handeni and Mkuvia projects, which are located in Tanzania. Geographically business presence of the firm can be seen in Canada and Tanzania, Africa regions.