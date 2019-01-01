QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Handeni Gold Inc is an emerging gold exploration company, focused on exploring and developing gold mining opportunities in the Republic of Tanzania. The company's principal area of focus is the 800-square kilometer Handeni Gold Project located in the Handeni district, within the Tanga region of the Republic of Tanzania. The group primarily explores for gold and holds interests in Handeni and Mkuvia projects, which are located in Tanzania. Geographically business presence of the firm can be seen in Canada and Tanzania, Africa regions.

Handeni Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Handeni Gold (HNDI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Handeni Gold (OTCEM: HNDI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Handeni Gold's (HNDI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Handeni Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Handeni Gold (HNDI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Handeni Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Handeni Gold (HNDI)?

A

The stock price for Handeni Gold (OTCEM: HNDI) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 14:32:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Handeni Gold (HNDI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Handeni Gold.

Q

When is Handeni Gold (OTCEM:HNDI) reporting earnings?

A

Handeni Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Handeni Gold (HNDI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Handeni Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Handeni Gold (HNDI) operate in?

A

Handeni Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.