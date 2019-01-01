QQQ
Range
0.25 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
2K/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.5
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Almost Never Films Inc is an independent film company focused on film production and production-related services in connection with genre-specific motion pictures. Its business is to facilitate relationships between creative talent and companies who produce, finance and distribute motion pictures and television series.

Almost Never Films Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Almost Never Films (HLWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Almost Never Films (OTCPK: HLWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Almost Never Films's (HLWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Almost Never Films.

Q

What is the target price for Almost Never Films (HLWD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Almost Never Films

Q

Current Stock Price for Almost Never Films (HLWD)?

A

The stock price for Almost Never Films (OTCPK: HLWD) is $0.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:20:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Almost Never Films (HLWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Almost Never Films.

Q

When is Almost Never Films (OTCPK:HLWD) reporting earnings?

A

Almost Never Films does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Almost Never Films (HLWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Almost Never Films.

Q

What sector and industry does Almost Never Films (HLWD) operate in?

A

Almost Never Films is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.