This Hilton Worldwide Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Monopar Therapeutics shares closed at $32.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $124. Choice Hotels shares closed at $122.90 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiated coverage on Septerna, Inc. SEPN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Septerna shares closed at $10.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $282. Hilton Worldwide shares closed at $248.86 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $16. Host Hotels & Resorts shares closed at $15.67 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying HLT stock? Here’s what analysts think:

