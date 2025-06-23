This Hilton Worldwide Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics Inc. MNPR with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. Monopar Therapeutics shares closed at $32.86 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH with an Underweight rating and announced a price target of $124. Choice Hotels shares closed at $122.90 on Friday.

HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju initiated coverage on Septerna, Inc. SEPN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. Septerna shares closed at $10.47 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $282. Hilton Worldwide shares closed at $248.86 on Friday.

JP Morgan analyst Daniel Politzer initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. HST with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $16. Host Hotels & Resorts shares closed at $15.67 on Friday.

