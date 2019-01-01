Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hilton Worldwide Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.94%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $847.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hilton Worldwide Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.85
|0.38
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.78
|0.56
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.83B
|1.65B
|1.38B
|1.10B
|Revenue Actual
|1.84B
|1.75B
|1.33B
|874.00M
Earnings History
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Questions & Answers
Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.50.
The Actual Revenue was $2.3B, which beat the estimate of $2.3B.
