This Ventas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded BXP, Inc. BXP from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $72 to $78. BXP shares closed at $71.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller upgraded the rating for Ventas, Inc. VTR from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $72. Ventas shares closed at $62.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Adrien de Saint Hilaire upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. OMC from Underperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $80. Omnicom shares closed at $70.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $71 to $95. Estee Lauder shares closed at $75.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Richard Garchitorena upgraded the rating for FMC Corporation FMC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $41 to $50. FMC shares closed at $41.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying VTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.