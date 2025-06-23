June 23, 2025 9:43 AM 2 min read

This Ventas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded BXP, Inc. BXP from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $72 to $78. BXP shares closed at $71.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller upgraded the rating for Ventas, Inc. VTR from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $72. Ventas shares closed at $62.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities analyst Adrien de Saint Hilaire upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. OMC from Underperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $80. Omnicom shares closed at $70.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $71 to $95. Estee Lauder shares closed at $75.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Richard Garchitorena upgraded the rating for FMC Corporation FMC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $41 to $50. FMC shares closed at $41.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

