This Ventas Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday

JP Morgan analyst Anthony Paolone upgraded BXP, Inc . BXP from Underweight to Neutral and raised the price target from $72 to $78. BXP shares closed at $71.47 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Michael Mueller upgraded the rating for Ventas, Inc. VTR from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $72. Ventas shares closed at $62.45 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Adrien de Saint Hilaire upgraded Omnicom Group Inc. OMC from Underperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $80. Omnicom shares closed at $70.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Deutsche Bank analyst Steve Powers upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $71 to $95. Estee Lauder shares closed at $75.20 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Richard Garchitorena upgraded the rating for FMC Corporation FMC from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $41 to $50. FMC shares closed at $41.07 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

