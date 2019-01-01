Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Harmonic
Harmonic Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) was reported by Rosenblatt on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting HLIT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.66% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) was provided by Rosenblatt, and Harmonic initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Harmonic, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Harmonic was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Harmonic (HLIT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $15.00. The current price Harmonic (HLIT) is trading at is $10.09, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.