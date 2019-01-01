Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $35.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.03 0.03 EPS Actual 0.16 0.09 0.05 0.04 Revenue Estimate 149.02M 117.83M 107.52M 102.21M Revenue Actual 155.80M 126.32M 113.45M 111.58M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Harmonic management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.34 and $0.45 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.