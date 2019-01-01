ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Harmonic
(NASDAQ:HLIT)
10.09
-0.22[-2.13%]
Last update: 1:06PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.95 - 10.22
52 Week High/Low6.97 - 12.22
Open / Close10.22 / -
Float / Outstanding68M / 104.5M
Vol / Avg.331.5K / 627.7K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E60.65
50d Avg. Price9.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float68M

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Harmonic reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 2

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$147.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$147.4M

Earnings Recap

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $35.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.13 0.03   0.03
EPS Actual 0.16 0.09 0.05 0.04
Revenue Estimate 149.02M 117.83M 107.52M 102.21M
Revenue Actual 155.80M 126.32M 113.45M 111.58M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Harmonic management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.34 and $0.45 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Harmonic using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Harmonic Questions & Answers

Q
When is Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reporting earnings?
A

Harmonic (HLIT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.20, which missed the estimate of $-0.13.

Q
What were Harmonic’s (NASDAQ:HLIT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $82.3M, which missed the estimate of $89.7M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.