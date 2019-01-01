ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Houlihan Lokey
(NYSE:HLI)
84.945
-1.695[-1.96%]
Last update: 1:05PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low84.31 - 85.89
52 Week High/Low73.74 - 122.62
Open / Close86.03 / -
Float / Outstanding49.4M / 66.5M
Vol / Avg.83.5K / 418K
Mkt Cap5.7B
P/E13.52
50d Avg. Price85.71
Div / Yield2.12/2.45%
Payout Ratio26.83
EPS1.02
Total Float49.4M

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Houlihan Lokey reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$1.300

Quarterly Revenue

$471.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$471.2M

Earnings Recap

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Houlihan Lokey beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was down $29.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Houlihan Lokey's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.18 1.16 1.10 1.14
EPS Actual 2.90 1.71 1.19 1.51
Revenue Estimate 664.73M 373.04M 368.97M 370.30M
Revenue Actual 888.80M 537.27M 372.72M 500.70M

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.18 1.16 1.10 1.14
EPS Actual 2.90 1.71 1.19 1.51
Revenue Estimate 664.73M 373.04M 368.97M 370.30M
Revenue Actual 888.80M 537.27M 372.72M 500.70M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Houlihan Lokey using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Houlihan Lokey Questions & Answers

Q
When is Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) reporting earnings?
A

Houlihan Lokey (HLI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were Houlihan Lokey’s (NYSE:HLI) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $217.5M, which beat the estimate of $202.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.