Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Houlihan Lokey beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was down $29.54 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Houlihan Lokey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|1.16
|1.10
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|2.90
|1.71
|1.19
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|664.73M
|373.04M
|368.97M
|370.30M
|Revenue Actual
|888.80M
|537.27M
|372.72M
|500.70M
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|1.16
|1.10
|1.14
|EPS Actual
|2.90
|1.71
|1.19
|1.51
|Revenue Estimate
|664.73M
|373.04M
|368.97M
|370.30M
|Revenue Actual
|888.80M
|537.27M
|372.72M
|500.70M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Houlihan Lokey using advanced sorting and filters.
Houlihan Lokey Questions & Answers
Houlihan Lokey (HLI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.41.
The Actual Revenue was $217.5M, which beat the estimate of $202.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.