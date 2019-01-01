Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $95.00 expecting HLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.84% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Houlihan Lokey maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Houlihan Lokey, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Houlihan Lokey was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Houlihan Lokey (HLI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $106.00 to $95.00. The current price Houlihan Lokey (HLI) is trading at is $84.95, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.