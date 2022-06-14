Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 15, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- HKEX has launched VAR platform (OTC: HKXCY)
- Octaura to launch trading platform
- Prometheum appoints a new CMO
- Coinbase cutting 18% of workforce (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Nexi has sold tech biz to Euronext
- ICE enhances best execution offer (NYSE: ICE)
- BlockFills will list crypto derivatives
- Schwab got fined over robo advice (NYSE: SCHW)
- State Street adds to bets on digital (NYSE: STT)
- Voyager talks on risk management (OTC: VYGVF)
- Binance.US is growing fastest ever (CRYPTO: BNB)
- BlackRock expands voting choices (NYSE: BLK)
- Banxa & WonderFi have teamed up (OTC: WONDF)
- Euronext bought tech behind MTS (OTC: EUXTF)
- IBKR is tapping into OSL DS in HK (NASDAQ: IBKR)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- BZ talked w/Partisia’s Kurt Nielsen (CRYPTO: MPC)
- AKAI has tapped FTX for payment (CRYPTO: FTT)
- HES FinTech, Nordigen partner up
- SMB fintech app Nuula in Canada
- Flutterwave adding an AmEx exec (NYSE: AXP)
- Fidor Bank testing fingerprint card
- BoA expanding its acct mgmt tech (NYSE: BAC)
- Allica Bank scores debt and equity
- Sionic launching pay-by-bank rails
- Brex expanded partner ecosystem
- TD added payment plans for cards (NYSE: TD)
- Credit Union task force was formed
- C2FO introduces CashFlow+ card
- Virgin Money to cut loan approvals
- Citi hones digital bets, hires 4,000 (NYSE: C)
- RBC, Plaid announced agreement (NYSE: RY)
💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Kurt Nielsen, the CEO and co-founder at Partisia.
We asked for his thoughts on how Partisia is changing the internet economy.
Let's [do an] advertising example.
Every time you, as a data subject, are put into a context of an advertisement scenario, you’re going to get an advertisement on a website and you’ll be in control of that, as well as be a part of the revenue stream coming out of that selling of you as a data subject.
This is going to fundamentally change the business model for the internet economy. You’ll get a fair share of the profits generated from your data and you can, then, use that to pay for services.
👉 Interesting Reads:
