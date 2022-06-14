Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 15, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

HKEX has launched VAR platform (OTC: HKXCY)

Octaura to launch trading platform

Prometheum appoints a new CMO

Coinbase cutting 18% of workforce (NASDAQ: COIN)

Nexi has sold tech biz to Euronext

ICE enhances best execution offer (NYSE: ICE)

BlockFills will list crypto derivatives

Schwab got fined over robo advice (NYSE: SCHW)

State Street adds to bets on digital (NYSE: STT)

Voyager talks on risk management (OTC: VYGVF)

Binance.US is growing fastest ever (CRYPTO: BNB)

BlackRock expands voting choices (NYSE: BLK)

Banxa & WonderFi have teamed up (OTC: WONDF)

Euronext bought tech behind MTS (OTC: EUXTF)

IBKR is tapping into OSL DS in HK (NASDAQ: IBKR)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

BZ talked w/Partisia’s Kurt Nielsen (CRYPTO: MPC)

AKAI has tapped FTX for payment (CRYPTO: FTT)

HES FinTech, Nordigen partner up

SMB fintech app Nuula in Canada

Flutterwave adding an AmEx exec (NYSE: AXP)

Fidor Bank testing fingerprint card

BoA expanding its acct mgmt tech (NYSE: BAC)

Allica Bank scores debt and equity

Sionic launching pay-by-bank rails

Brex expanded partner ecosystem

TD added payment plans for cards (NYSE: TD)

Credit Union task force was formed

C2FO introduces CashFlow+ card

Virgin Money to cut loan approvals

Citi hones digital bets, hires 4,000 (NYSE: C)

RBC, Plaid announced agreement (NYSE: RY)

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Kurt Nielsen, the CEO and co-founder at Partisia.

We asked for his thoughts on how Partisia is changing the internet economy.

Let's [do an] advertising example.

Every time you, as a data subject, are put into a context of an advertisement scenario, you’re going to get an advertisement on a website and you’ll be in control of that, as well as be a part of the revenue stream coming out of that selling of you as a data subject.

This is going to fundamentally change the business model for the internet economy. You’ll get a fair share of the profits generated from your data and you can, then, use that to pay for services.

👉 Interesting Reads: