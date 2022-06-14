 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 15, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2022 6:38pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • HKEX has launched VAR platform (OTC: HKXCY)
  • Octaura to launch trading platform
  • Prometheum appoints a new CMO 
  • Coinbase cutting 18% of workforce (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Nexi has sold tech biz to Euronext
  • ICE enhances best execution offer (NYSE: ICE)
  • BlockFills will list crypto derivatives
  • Schwab got fined over robo advice (NYSE: SCHW)
  • State Street adds to bets on digital (NYSE: STT)
  • Voyager talks on risk management (OTC: VYGVF)
  • Binance.US is growing fastest ever (CRYPTO: BNB)
  • BlackRock expands voting choices (NYSE: BLK)
  • Banxa & WonderFi have teamed up (OTC: WONDF)
  • Euronext bought tech behind MTS (OTC: EUXTF)
  • IBKR is tapping into OSL DS in HK (NASDAQ: IBKR)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • BZ talked w/Partisia’s Kurt Nielsen (CRYPTO: MPC)
  • AKAI has tapped FTX for payment (CRYPTO: FTT)
  • HES FinTech, Nordigen partner up
  • SMB fintech app Nuula in Canada
  • Flutterwave adding an AmEx exec (NYSE: AXP)
  • Fidor Bank testing fingerprint card
  • BoA expanding its acct mgmt tech (NYSE: BAC)
  • Allica Bank scores debt and equity
  • Sionic launching pay-by-bank rails
  • Brex expanded partner ecosystem
  • TD added payment plans for cards (NYSE: TD)
  • Credit Union task force was formed
  • C2FO introduces CashFlow+ card
  • Virgin Money to cut loan approvals
  • Citi hones digital bets, hires 4,000 (NYSE: C)
  • RBC, Plaid announced agreement (NYSE: RY)

💭 Executive Perspective: Benzinga spoke with Kurt Nielsen, the CEO and co-founder at Partisia.

We asked for his thoughts on how Partisia is changing the internet economy.

Let's [do an] advertising example.

Every time you, as a data subject, are put into a context of an advertisement scenario, you’re going to get an advertisement on a website and you’ll be in control of that, as well as be a part of the revenue stream coming out of that selling of you as a data subject.

This is going to fundamentally change the business model for the internet economy. You’ll get a fair share of the profits generated from your data and you can, then, use that to pay for services.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Gensler took aim at crypto lending
  • The steps starting career in crypto
  • Exchanges and the carbon market
  • Crypto firms have cut 1K+ already

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BNB + $FTT)

What Is The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?
Cryptocurrency FTX Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours
Coffee And Crypto: What's The Price Of Bitcoin Right Now?
Binance Pauses Bitcoin Withdrawals As Cryptocurrency Prices Continue To Plunge: What You Need To Know
What Is Bitcoin's Price Right Now?
Here's How Much This Top BNB Whale Just Paid To Buy 400M Dogecoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks Small Cap