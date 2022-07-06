Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 7, 2022

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

HKEX unveiled carbon market entry (OTC: HKXCY)

VC firms backed Finalis with $10.7M

Crypto.com looking to calm its users

Binance will drop bitcoin trading fees

TD seeks purchase of broker Cowen (NYSE: TD)

Envestnet buys Redi2 Technologies (NYSE: ENV)

eToro is looking to lay off employees

After 3AC, Voyager filing bankruptcy (OTC: VYGVF)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING)

Bolt ends suit with Authentic Brands

Finalis raising $10.7M for expansion

Sonovate & BNP landed a new deal (OTC: BNPQY)

Linkbancorp signed with Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY)

Kueski is appointing new leadership

Asa wins in BECU fintech incubator

Wirex adds crypto loans w/80% LTV

Chainalysis, Cellebrite launch offers

Abel Noser intros options TCA offer

OneMarketData signs Linear Invest

Gate.io hiring ex-Google Tom Yang (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Ondo Finance bagged $10M in raise

Chip enhances savings experiences

Anchor taps former Mastercard lead

NFT Tech acquiring Sherwa platform

Banking app Marygold grows w/ i2c

Till, Alipay adding education offering (NYSE: BABA)

Wyre integrating w/ Crypto-to-Cash

FNB tapping Teslar on lend process

Plum joins forces with Railsr on card

Revolut, Stripe eyeing global growth

Visa, Mambu team on debit process (NYSE: V)

👉 Interesting Reads: