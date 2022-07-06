 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 7, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2022 2:28pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • HKEX unveiled carbon market entry (OTC: HKXCY)
  • VC firms backed Finalis with $10.7M
  • Crypto.com looking to calm its users
  • Binance will drop bitcoin trading fees
  • TD seeks purchase of broker Cowen (NYSE: TD)
  • Envestnet buys Redi2 Technologies (NYSE: ENV)
  • eToro is looking to lay off employees
  • After 3AC, Voyager filing bankruptcy (OTC: VYGVF)

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING)
  • Bolt ends suit with Authentic Brands
  • Finalis raising $10.7M for expansion
  • Sonovate & BNP landed a new deal (OTC: BNPQY)
  • Linkbancorp signed with Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY)
  • Kueski is appointing new leadership
  • Asa wins in BECU fintech incubator
  • Wirex adds crypto loans w/80% LTV
  • Chainalysis, Cellebrite launch offers
  • Abel Noser intros options TCA offer
  • OneMarketData signs Linear Invest
  • Gate.io hiring ex-Google Tom Yang (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)
  • Ondo Finance bagged $10M in raise
  • Chip enhances savings experiences
  • Anchor taps former Mastercard lead
  • NFT Tech acquiring Sherwa platform
  • Banking app Marygold grows w/ i2c
  • Till, Alipay adding education offering (NYSE: BABA)
  • Wyre integrating w/ Crypto-to-Cash
  • FNB tapping Teslar on lend process
  • Plum joins forces with Railsr on card
  • Revolut, Stripe eyeing global growth
  • Visa, Mambu team on debit process (NYSE: V)

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • The Napster age of financial service
  • Crypto losses hit $670M in Q2 2022
  • Fed eyes more aggressive rate hike
  • Gaming VC Konvoy added ~ $150M
  • Risk.net’s Top 10 op risks, reloaded
  • Sahil Bloom - The lies you were told
  • Insiders detail the Archegos debacle
  • Crypto rewards, future of cash back
  • You can now buy own private airport
  • Airbus cancels deliveries on peeling (OTC: EADSY)
  • Reuters: Cost of Compliance Report

