Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 7, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- HKEX unveiled carbon market entry (OTC: HKXCY)
- VC firms backed Finalis with $10.7M
- Crypto.com looking to calm its users
- Binance will drop bitcoin trading fees
- TD seeks purchase of broker Cowen (NYSE: TD)
- Envestnet buys Redi2 Technologies (NYSE: ENV)
- eToro is looking to lay off employees
- After 3AC, Voyager filing bankruptcy (OTC: VYGVF)
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING)
- Bolt ends suit with Authentic Brands
- Finalis raising $10.7M for expansion
- Sonovate & BNP landed a new deal (OTC: BNPQY)
- Linkbancorp signed with Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY)
- Kueski is appointing new leadership
- Asa wins in BECU fintech incubator
- Wirex adds crypto loans w/80% LTV
- Chainalysis, Cellebrite launch offers
- Abel Noser intros options TCA offer
- OneMarketData signs Linear Invest
- Gate.io hiring ex-Google Tom Yang (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)
- Ondo Finance bagged $10M in raise
- Chip enhances savings experiences
- Anchor taps former Mastercard lead
- NFT Tech acquiring Sherwa platform
- Banking app Marygold grows w/ i2c
- Till, Alipay adding education offering (NYSE: BABA)
- Wyre integrating w/ Crypto-to-Cash
- FNB tapping Teslar on lend process
- Plum joins forces with Railsr on card
- Revolut, Stripe eyeing global growth
- Visa, Mambu team on debit process (NYSE: V)
👉 Interesting Reads:
- The Napster age of financial service
- Crypto losses hit $670M in Q2 2022
- Fed eyes more aggressive rate hike
- Gaming VC Konvoy added ~ $150M
- Risk.net’s Top 10 op risks, reloaded
- Sahil Bloom - The lies you were told
- Insiders detail the Archegos debacle
- Crypto rewards, future of cash back
- You can now buy own private airport
- Airbus cancels deliveries on peeling (OTC: EADSY)
- Reuters: Cost of Compliance Report
